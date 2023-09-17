Deadline is Sept. 18 for Maui wildfire survivors to register for Red Cross financial assistance

Maui wildfire survivors must act quickly to apply for financial assistance through the American Red Cross, with the registration deadline of Monday, Sept. 18. There is no late registration option.

Options to register include visiting the Family Assistance Center on Maui or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to speak to a Red Cross representative.

Red Cross financial assistance is separate from the help the organization provides for shelter.

The Red Cross financial assistance program allows people to make their own decisions and prioritize what their family needs most to start recovering. Maui wildfire survivors have one more opportunity to apply on Sept. 18.

A representative from the Red Cross will be in person at these sites on Sept. 18 to assist with registration:

4405 Honoapi’ilani Highway, Suite 270 in Lahaina (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

115 S Wakea Ave. in Kahului (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

To be eligible for the Red Cross financial assistance program, households must meet these three requirements:

Your pre-disaster primary residence (renter or homeowner) is in a confirmed disaster-impacted geographic area in Maui County and is either destroyed or has sustained significant structural damage that requires extensive repairs, or the damage is so extensive that repairs are not feasible.

You must be able to provide proof of identity and residence.

You must apply by Sept. 18, 2023.

The Red Cross asks that people also apply for federal Disaster Assistance at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. However, approval for FEMA assistance is not a requirement to receive the Red Cross financial assistance.

All Red Cross services, including financial assistance, are available to individuals regardless of nationality, race, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, class or political affiliation. People do not need to be American citizens to receive their help.

Red Cross financial assistance is not a loan and will never need to be repaid.

Click here for more information.