Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority begins marketing again to Europe market

Hāna-Maui Resort. PC: Wendy Osher (January 2022)

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is renewing its efforts to attract tourists from Europe with the awarding of a two-year contract for visitor education and marketing services for this market to Emotive Travel Marketing.

The tourism authority ended its previous contract to market to Europe in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emotive Travel Marketing was chosen after a Request for Proposals and evaluation process. It will operate as Hawai‘i Tourism Europe within the tourism authority’s Global Marketing Team.

“HTA is eager to rejuvenate our longstanding relationships in Europe and support this strengthening visitor source market to help drive economic recovery for Hawai‘i,” said Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i, the authority’s chief administrative officer.

Strategic efforts will educate European visitors about traveling mindfully and respectfully while supporting Hawai‘i’s communities and economy.

Focus also will be placed on driving visitor spending into Hawai‘i-based businesses, including supporting local businesses, festivals and events; purchasing Hawaiʻi-grown agricultural products; and promoting Hawai‘i-made products in-market in partnership with the tourism authority, the state’s Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism, and the private sector.

The brand marketing will be targeted to mindful travelers with an emphasis on lifetime trip expenditures and increasing per person, per day expenditures in alignment with the Key Performance Indicators established in the authority’s 2020-2025 Strategic Plan. The indicators are: increased average daily visitor spending, increased total visitor spending, increased visitor satisfaction and increased resident sentiment toward tourism.

The tourism authority’s work in the Europe market began in 1998 when the organization was established. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the tourism authority ended its Europe contract in 2020 when tourism was at a near standstill. In 2019, visitors from Europe spent $268.1 million, generating $31.29 million in state tax revenue (directly, indirectly and induced) for Hawai‘i.

The decision to resume focus on Europe was based on input from the tourism authority’s leadership team and Hawai‘i industry partners, as well as data from the Tourism Economics Marketing Allocation Platform, which synthesizes information and provides recommendations based on realizable return, market costs, market risks and constraints.

The new contract will begin on Jan. 1, 2024, and will end on Dec. 31, 2025, with the tourism authority having an option to extend up to an additional three years. Contract terms, conditions and amounts are subject to final negotiations with the tourism authority and the availability of funds.