Lahaina Restoration Foundation’s free Hawaiian music resumes featuring Logan Kalawaia

PC: Lahaina Restoration Foundation

Lahaina Restoration Foundation is bringing back its Hawaiian Music Series to the community on Sept. 28 with a free concert featuring young local talent Logan Kalawaia.

The concert, which runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m., will be at a new location: the Great Lawn of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

Born and raised on Maui, 21-year-old Kalawaia grew up surrounded by a family of musical talents, including his father and several uncles. He has been playing professionally the past few years.

This free concert has been a tradition for 15 years in Lahaina, held on the last Thursday of every month.

The concert is put on by the Lahaina Restoration Foundation with support from the Maui County Office of Economic Development and UH Maui College.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation is committed to supporting the community by keeping beloved Lahaina traditions alive during this challenging time of grief and loss.

Attendees can bring blankets, mats and low-back beach chairs to enjoy the music on the lawn. Free parking is available on site.

For more information, visit https://lahainarestoration.org/calendar/.