American Idol winner Iam Tongi to perform in December at Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Iam Tongi will perform at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 12 and 13.

“American Idol” Season 21 winner Iam Tongi, who hails from Hawaiʻi, will perform two shows in December at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

Tongi made history as the first Pacific Islander to win “American Idol” and became the show’s most viral contestant ever when he blew away judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with his heartfelt performances.

The singer/songwriter is hailed by reviewers as “one of the show’s strongest victors ever.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rick Bartalini Presents “Yessah: Iam Tonigi” special homecoming performances on Dec. 12 and 13.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday for MACC members — and at 9 a.m. on Friday for Hawaiʻi residents. They are available online only.

All remaining tickets go on sale online to the general public on Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tickets are $64.75, $76.75 and $97.75, plus fees.

The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window sales. Box Office hours for inquiries via email and by phone at 808-242-SHOW are Tuesdays – Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is recommended that the print-at-home or viewable on mobile devices option is selected to minimize delays entering the venue day of show. Box Office windows open at noon the day of the show for will call pickup.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Click here for more information or for tickets when they become available.