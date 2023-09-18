Maui Activities

Kīhei 4th Friday town party Sept. 22 features N8Vz, Ono Grimes Band, PowerUp Comedy

September 18, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Kīhei 4th Friday. File photo

This month, the Kīhei 4th Friday town party takes place Sept. 22 with free entertainment by Maui’s own N8Vz and the Ono Grimes Band.

Missy Aguilar also will perform in the Food Court and ProArts Playhouse – PowerUp Comedy will perform at the main stage. 

The event is held at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, from 6 to 9 p.m.

The celebration also includes food booths and trucks, art, crafts and plenty of great local shopping. The Maui’s Classic Cruisers Collector’s Cars will be on display.

And there is a Keiki Zone, which includes free face painting and balloon twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science along with T- Rex the realistic Dinosaur, games and hula hoops for Kids of all ages.

Monetary donations will be accepted for wildfire victims.

This monthʻs lineup at the main stage:

  • 6:00-6:05 p.m.:  Intro – MC Kathy Collins
  • 6:05-7:15 p.m.:  The Ono Grimes Band
  • 7:15-7:20 p.m:   Announcements – MC Kathy Collins
  • 7:20-7:35 p.m: ProArts Playhouse – PowerUp Comedy
  • 7:35-7:45 p.m:  Announcements – MC Kathy Collins
  • 7:45-8:55 p.m:  N8Vz 
  • 8:55-9:00 p.m:  Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins          
Ono Grimes Band

Free parking is available less than one block away at Azeka Makai in Kīhei Plaza.

Maui Friday town parties is an initiative developed by the Maui County Office of Economic Development to showcase the island’s historic towns and celebrate the unique nature of their businesses communities. 

For questions, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at [email protected] or 808-270-7710.

                                                

                                                

