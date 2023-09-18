Maui United Way opens nonprofit grant applications for Phase 2 of fire disaster relief program

Maui United Way has opened the nonprofit grant application process for Phase 2 of its Maui Fire Disaster Relief program.

This initiative aims to provide crucial support to individuals and families affected by the devastating August 2023 fires in Lahaina and Kula.

Key Details:

Application Deadline: Proposals will be accepted until 5 p.m. HST on Sept. 29, 2023.

Funding Focus Areas: Grants will be awarded in the following four critical focus areas: keiki and young adults; mental health; stable housing; job training, education and employment services

Grant Period: Funds must be used to support services provided between October 2023 and January 2024.

Grant Cap: Maui Fire Disaster Relief grant awards will be capped at $10,000.

Application Limit: Agencies are limited to one grant application per phase of funding.

The online application and more information is accessible at mauiunitedway.org/relieffunding. Notifications of grant awards will be communicated in mid-October, with the grant period starting on Oct. 20, 2023.

Maui United Way is dedicated to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in all facets of its programs and services.

This grant application is open to all qualified 501(c)(3) organizations within Maui directly that are assisting individuals and families impacted by the wildfires.