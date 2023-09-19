Woman in critical condition from single-car accident on North Kīhei Road

A 39-year-old woman from Kīhei is in critical condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center after an early morning car crash on Tuesday along North Kīhei Road.

The incident happened at about 2:48 a.m. and about 1.8 miles east of Honoapiʻilani Highway in Kīhei.

According to the Maui Police Department, the preliminary investigation said a red 2015 Nissan Altima sedan was traveling northbound on North Kihei Road at a high rate of speed and crossed the center line.

The driver attempted to swerve back, causing the car to cross back to the right dirt shoulder and collided into a fence. The driver was ejected as the sedan rolled. Police have not released her name.

According to police, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and the side curtain airbags deployed in the collision.

In addition to high speed, alcohol also is believed to be a factor in the crash. The involvement of drugs has yet to be determined. The investigation is ongoing.

The crash caused the closure of North Kīhei Road for several hours.

