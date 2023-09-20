County of Maui encourages local businesses to register for free listing on MauiNuiFirst.com

The County of Maui is urging local businesses to take advantage of a valuable online resource aimed at bolstering their recovery efforts following the August fires.

The revamped MauiNuiFirst.com website offers businesses an expanded platform to showcase their products, services and activities.

There is a range of new features designed to enhance businesses’ visibility and connections within the community.

These include expanded online profiles, B2B networking opportunities and a dedicated section for those affected by the wildfires to provide updates on their status and ways the community can extend a helping hand.

Additionally, businesses can promote exclusive kama‘aina deals to gain local support, fostering a stronger sense of community and shared prosperity.

To register for a free listing, businesses are encouraged to complete the Maui Nui First Online Application by clicking on the “register your business” link on the MauiNuiFirst.com website.

For businesses already listed on this directory with no changes to their information, an indication of this on the application will suffice. If updates are needed, a new application should be submitted.

For further inquiries or assistance, please email [email protected].