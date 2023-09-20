Depo Market to host grand opening celebration of Wailuku storefront, Sept. 23

Depo Market Founder Tiffany Chou (pictured, right) is joined by her brother Chris (left) in amplifying a message of hope, determination, and empowerment to adults with disabilities who are seeking viable employment opportunities.

A month after sustaining the devastating effects of the wildfires that destroyed Lahaina and its neighboring communities, Depo Market– a handcrafted jewelry company employing adults with disabilities, is pleased to announce the official grand opening celebration for their long-awaited storefront location in Wailuku.

To commemorate the first day of the Fall season and the brand’s expansion from its online platform, the public is invited to tour the new Wailuku venue and peruse items from the company’s product line, which includes an assortment of rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and origami-inspired creations. Light refreshments will also be served.

The grand opening of the Depo Market storefront location runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 23 at 11 North Market Street in Wailuku.











The Depo Market Team looks forward to uniting with local residents as a collective during the reflective occasion. “We understand that Maui is still very much in a healing and grieving phase, which is why we have been working on a project that will give back to those impacted by the fire,” said Tiffany Chou, founder and director of Depo Market. “Many of our employees have been unemployed for most of their lives and have been waiting for our store to open. It’s important to us that we support our community in every way possible, and so, we will open our doors to provide hope and possibility to anyone that needs it. Though Lahaina is closed, Maui remains open, so we hope to share a moment of hope with each of you during this event.”

The Depo Market team, which includes Tiffany Chou (Founder, Director, and Designer), her brother Chris (Co-Founder and Designer), and their collaborators present this event for the entire Maui community.

