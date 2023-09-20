Four Seasons Resort Maui hosting ‘Love for Lahaina’ culinary pop-up events in October

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is hosting a new series of “Love for Lahaina” culinary pop-up events in October to support the hospitality industry and farmers who have been directly affected by the wildfires.

Each of the five events will feature a three-course, prix-fixe family-style menu from Lahaina restaurants and chefs, including a glass of Champagne courtesy of sponsor Champagne Laurent-Perrier.

The series will run every Sunday in October from 5 to 9 p.m.

The line-up of events includes:

Oct. 1: Papaʻaina by Chef Lee Anne Wong: The event pays tribute to Papaʻaina, a restaurant located at the historic Pioneer Inn, which was destroyed by the Maui wildfires. The dinner will highlight Papaʻaina favorites, with a “special nod to her famous French Toast for dessert.”

Oct. 8: Māla Ocean Tavern by Chef Kalei Ducheneau: This culinary event remembers Māla Ocean Tavern, established in 2004 in Lahaina. The dinner will feature favorites by Ducheneau.

Oct. 15: Canoe Plant Dinner by Chef Samual Taganeca: This event is a benefit for employees of Sail Trilogy and the ʻohana of celestial navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka. Taganeca will present a menu inspired by native canoe plants, and after dinner, will recount the history of Polynesian wayfinders.

Oct. 22: Fleetwood’s on Front Street by Chef Eric Morissette: Morissette will serve up dishes from the restaurant and music venue owned by Mick Fleetwood, the drummer of band Fleetwood Mac.

Oct. 29, 2023: Chef Isaac Bancaco for his Lahaina ʻOhana: The former Iron Chef winner will present a menu of signature dishes while “paying homage to his personal Lahaina favorites.”

Each culinary event will cost $95 per person. To make a reservation, call 808-874-8000 or book online.