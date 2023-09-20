Kahului Post Office hosts Passport Fair, Sept. 30

The Kahului Post Office is holding a Passport Fair on Sept. 30, 2023 to make it easy to submit an application for a new US passport. Photo Credit: Cammy Clark

The Kahului Post Office hosts a Passport Fair from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 30 to help applicants obtain new US passports. The fair is especially timely for those planning holiday 2023 or Spring 2024 travel.

Due to extremely high demand, the current processing time for new passports is three months or more. Passport Agency officials advise those planning international travel to submit their passport applications as far in advance of their departure dates as possible.

“My postal clerks and I are coming into the office on a weekend to help customers who want to get a head start on their international travel plans,” said Kahului Postmaster Nerisha Niu.

“For anyone planning to travel internationally during Christmas, New Years or early 2024, the first step is to get a passport. We’ll be here on Sept. 30 to help them with that.”

The Kahului Post Office is located at 138 S. Puʻunēnē Ave.

Customers can register for this event by sending an email to [email protected]

Advance registration is required, and space is limited–only 100 appointment slots are available. Walk-in customers with completed paperwork will be accommodated only if time permits.

Applicants are advised to complete their DS-11 application for a new passport in advance, print it and bring it unsigned to the event with an acceptable passport photo, fees, and documents. Passport application fees can be paid with cash, debit card or personal check.

The DS-11 application form can be found at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/forms.html

For information on new passport application requirements, forms and fees, go to www.travel.state.gov or call the toll-free National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.

The Passport Agency reminds travelers to submit their passport applications as early as possible, far in advance of planned travel to avoid problems with receiving their passports.