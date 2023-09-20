Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation awards $300K to support victims of the Maui fires

Mamoru & Aiko Takitani founded local chocolate company Hawaiian Host and established a family foundation to support education of Hawaii’s students. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in scholarship and academic enrichment programs throughout Hawaiʻi. PC: courtesy

The Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation, Inc. (Takitani Foundation) has awarded grants totaling $300,000 in memory of Mamoru and Aiko Takitani, founders of Hawaiian Host, manufacturer of Hawaiian Host chocolates. Funding will support victims of the Maui fires and include $150,000 to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, $100,000 to Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, and $50,000 to Maui Preparatory Academy.

“Mr. and Mrs. Takitani believed in the importance of education, commitment to excellence, and giving back to the community,” said KSSK Radio personality Michael W. Perry, the Takitani Foundation Chairman of the Board. “These grants, honoring the lives and values of the Takitanis, are awarded to organizations going above and beyond to assist the victims of the Maui fires.”

St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (St. Anthony): The Takitani Foundation has donated $150,000 to St. Anthony to benefit the members of St. Anthony and Maria Lanakila, the Catholic Church that was untouched by the fire despite losing two adjacent school buildings and almost all of the structures in the surrounding area. The gift will help with tuition costs that St Anthony School incurred when it immediately enrolled 15 students of Sacred Hearts School at no additional tuition charge, and support efforts to provide immediate relief to families from these churches and neighboring parishes who lost their homes and livelihoods.

Lahaina Hongwanji Mission (Lahaina Hongwanji): The Takitani Foundation has donated $100,000 to the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, whose temple, residence, social hall, and school building were destroyed by the fire. Approximately 80 member households lost their homes to the fire and have relocated to other areas of Maui where they are receiving support from the Hongwanji temples in Kahului, Wailuku, and Makawao. Funds from the Takitani Foundation will assist the Lahaina Hongwanji members during this early period of relocation.

Maui Preparatory Academy (Maui Prep): The Takitani Foundation has donated $50,000 to Maui Preparatory Academy to cover tuition costs for students displaced by the fire. In the immediate aftermath of the fire, Maui Prep became a shelter and vital resource for fire victims, and admitted 140 students at no cost to their families so that they can remain in the community. Parents of these students include first responders, teachers, and construction workers.

Born in Japan, Mamoru Takitani moved to Maui in 1932, and enrolled in St. Anthony School as an adult to learn English. He began Hawaiian Host at his home in Lahaina, where he and his wife, Aiko, were active members of the Lahaina Hongwanji.

After achieving worldwide success with Hawaiian Host chocolates, Mr. and Mrs. Takitani established the Mamoru and Aiko Takitani Foundation to provide the gift of education to the young people of Hawaiʻi.

Since 1993, the Takitani Foundation has annually presented scholarships to an outstanding student from every qualifying high school in the State of Hawaiʻi, including Maui Prep. Scholarships and grants distributed by the Takitani Foundation since its inception total over $12.5 million.