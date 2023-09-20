MHLA Announces Newly Elected Board of Directors

MHLA Board of Directors for the 2023- 2024 term.

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announced their 2023-2024 Board of Directors at their annual meeting held on Sept. 19, 2023.

The induction was held virtually, as many members are still in the midst of wildfire relief efforts and therefore, unable to attend in person. Candidates for the Board of Directors were nominated earlier this year and the following representatives were elected:

William Bethel, General Manager of Hilton Grand Vacation, Maui Bay Villas

LiAnne Driessen, Director of Sales and Marketing of Trilogy Excursions

Fred Findlen, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa

Mufi Hanneman, President & CEO of Hawaiʻi Lodging & Tourism Association (ex-officio)

Diane Haynes-Woodburn, Publisher, Owner of Haynes Publishing Group

Josh Hargrove, General Manager of Westin Maui Resort & Spa (ex-officio)

Mike Kass, Area Managing Director of Highgate Hotels of Hawaiʻi Region

Gregg Lundberg, General Manager of Courtyard Marriott, Kahului

Aaron Placourakis, President & CEO of AMP Restaurants Ltd.

Michael Pye, Regional Vice President Hawaiʻi & General Manager of Fairmont Kea Lani

Chris Rabang, General Manager of The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

Dena Roady, Area Vice President of Hyatt Hotels & General Manager of Andaz Maui

Ben Shank, General Manager of Four Season Resort Maui at Wailea

Lisa Tomihama, Senior Vice President, and Regional Manager of First Hawaiian Bank

Angela Vento, General Manager of Wailea Beach Resort

Mike White, Founding Member of Maui Hotel & Lodging Association (ex-officio)

David Wong, General Manager of The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas

Tetsuji Yamazaki, General Manager of Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Along with celebrating the appointed, MHLA also recognized the wildfire relief efforts of its members during the Annual Meeting with an opening pule, shared moment of silence, and a special slideshow presentation recognizing everyone’s efforts.

“While the enormous loss and devastation of these past few weeks have been heartbreaking, we recognize the strength and dedication our membership displayed in response to the disasters,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director of Maui Hotel & Lodging Association. “Our team and the visitor industry have tirelessly given everything they can to help Maui’s community.”

Organization leaders say that on Aug. 8, MHLA immediately reported to Maui’s Emergency Operation Center as requested, engaged with partners to initiate evacuations, and produced daily communications to members including a dedicated webpage, multiple e-blasts, and social media efforts.

MHLA has helped collect industry data, connect resources, and secure property rooms for more than 7,000 displaced residents. MHLA and its members continue their efforts towards Maui’s healing and recovery as Maui’s visitor industry is experiencing a daily economic loss of nearly $13 million a day.