Top 20 things to do on Maui, Sept 21-30: Kapono, Kanekoa benefit concerts; October Fest, ‘Rally Around Peace’

Several benefit concerts for Maui wildfire victims are taking place this weekend, including Henry Kapono’s “We Are Friends,” a Maui Jazz and Blues Festival, Jazz Aid and “Rally Around Peace” at the Imua Discovery Gardens.

Also coming up soon is free family friendly Fridays in Kihei.

Also coming up soon is free family friendly Fridays in Kihei.

No. 1 – “We Are Friends” wildfires benefit concert at MACC (Sept. 23, Kahului)

Henry Kapono. PC: Lezlee Kaʻaihue

Nā Hōkū Hanohano 2021 Favorite Entertainer of the Year Henry Kapono is hosting a Maui wildfire benefit concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday at 4 p.m. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.

The concert features an all-star lineup of performers including: Jake Shimabukuro, Robert Cazimero, John Cruz, Kimié Miner, Makana, Anuhea, Brother Noland, Kalapana, Amy Hanaiali’i, Sistah Robi, Tavana, Eric Gilliom, Angela Morales of Na Leo, The Rough Riders, Ana Vee, Kala’e Parish, and Kealoha; with many more to be announced.

The “We are Friends” concert is part of the MACC’S Wildfire Benefit Concert Series. A series of new and modified existing MACC shows focused on raising funds for the victims of the devastating fires. To purchase tickets, go to MauiArts.org

No. 2 – Maui Jazz and Blues Festival Benefit (Sept. 24, Kula)

A Maui Jazz & Blues Festival benefit for the victims of Maui wildfires takes place at the Maui Ocean Organic Vodka Farm and Distillery on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.

The organizer is Ken Burgmaier of HawaiiOnTV.com. Admission is free but donations will be accepted.

3 – 3:45 p.m. Dr. Nat and jazz saxophonist and singer Joie Yasha.

3:45 – 4:15 p.m. Zenshin Daiko drummers featuring 30 Maui children drummers.

4:15 – 5 p.m. Quintet of Fast Freddy & the Blue Lava Blues Band.

5:15 – 7 p.m.: Mick Fleetwood’s Grammy-nominated blues band with Mark Johnstone, Lenny Castellanos, along with master saxophonist John Zangrando and also 2023 Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Tarvin Makia.

No. 3 – Jazz Maui Presents Jazz Aid at Honōkowai Beach Park (Sept. 24, Honokowai)

Sheryl Renee

The nonprofit Jazz Maui is sponsoring a free jazz concert at Honokōwai Beach Park on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The concert features vocalists Sheryl Renee and Abra Joy, as well as Paul January on trumpet, Dave Graber on bass, Howie Rentzer on drums and Jeff Hellmer on keyboards. Concertgoers should bring a blanket or low-back beach chair.

Hellmer, twice named a finalist in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition, has led performances by the University of Texas Jazz Orchestra at the North Sea and Montreux Jazz Festivals. Rentzer has played with top jazz musicians such as Henry Allen, George Benson, Mose Allison and Maria Muldaur.

No. 4 – Sweet Beets performs on Pacific Whale Foundation cruise (Sept. 23, Māʻalaea)

Christina “Sweet Beets” Boyden performs on an evening cruise on the Pacific Whale Foundation to raise funds for Maui wildfire relief on Saturday at 5 p.m. Other fund-raising cruises take place with different artists on Sept. 30 and Oct. 6. All proceeds for the events go to the the foundation’s Maui Disaster Funds.

Boyden’s music has been described as an irresistible folksy mix of Maui rainbows and Nashville influences. Her music is at sweetbeets.com. For more information including tickets, go to the Pacific Whale Foundation’s site.

No. 5 – “Rally Around Peace” concert at Imua Discovery Gardens (Sept. 23, Wailuku)

Marty Dread is among the entertainers performing at the “Rally Around Peace” benefit concert at the Imua Discover Gardens in Wailuku to raise money to support Maui wildfire relief.

The Teran James Young Foundation is hosting the “Rally Around Peace” benefit concert at the Imua Discovery Gardens on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will bring individuals, organizations and community leaders together to promote peace and sustainability in Maui while raising money to support Maui wildfire relief and reconstruction efforts.

The event features live music from local artists Marty Dread, Elijay Ray, Leiohu Ryder and Arlie Asiu. There will be food, wellness tents and space for a peace gathering. For more information including reserving tickets, please go to the foundation’s website.

No. 6 – Maui Brewing Company’s October Fest (Sept. 24, Kihei)

The Haiku Hillbillys entertain at Maui Brewing’s October Fest starting at 6 p.m. Photo courtesy of Gilbert & Associates

Maui Brewing Company is holding an October Fest on Sunday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a portion of the proceeds going to the Maui Fire Store, a local grassroots nonprofit benefiting Maui fire responders.

The Haiku Hillbillies will perform, with the brewery transformed with a German theme. Limited edition steins will be for sale. No entry fee or tickets needed. For more information, go to Maui Brewing.

No. 7 – Kihei Fridays (Sept. 22, South Maui)

The Kīhei 4th Friday celebration this month will take place at Azeka Place Shopping Center on Sept. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m., with entertainment, food booths, restaurants and a children’s zone with face painting and ballon twisting figures.

The entertainment, hosted by Kathy Collins, features a number of bands playing in various genres of music, including Ono Grimes, Da Natives, Missy Aguilar and N8Vz. For more information, contact the Maui County Office of Economic Development at 808-270-7415 or 808-870-0423.

No. 8 – The Lonely Hearts: Beatles & Beyond at ProArts Playhouse (Sept. 24, Kihei)

An afternoon of acoustic Beatles & Beyond takes place at the ProArts Playhouse on Sunday at 2 p.m. The band of Austin Hutto, Steve Morris, Justin Morris and Jimmy Dillon brings the energy of Beatles John, Paul, George and Ringo to stage.

Dillon said the performance is not a tribute band as much as a modern reimagining of Beatles songs. Dillon has shared the stage with Carlos Santana, B.B. King and Sting. For more information, including tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.com.

No. 9 – Logan Kalawaia Concert at UH-Maui College (Sept. 28)

Logan Kalawaia

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation renews its Hawaiian Music Series, after wildfires devastated many of its historic structures.

Maui native Logan Kalawaia will perform at a new location for the series, at the Great Lawn of the University of Hawaiʻi-Maui College on Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The 21-year-old Kalawaia comes from a family of musical talent, including his father and uncles who play professionally. For more information including donations to the Foundation, go to lahainarestoration.org.

No. 10 – Night of Disco Soul & Funk at da Playground Maui (Sept. 22, Māʻalaea)

A Night of Disco Soul & Funk takes place at da Playground Maui on Friday at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m. Music is by Joe Cortez and funky drummer Jordan K, with a support set by DJ LX.

There’s a costume contest and photo booth. Free parking after 5 p.m. For ages 21 & over. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com.

No. 11 – Kanekoa performs at South Maui Gardens (Sept. 30, Kihei)

Kanekoa

The ‘ukulele-powered jam band Kanekoa performs at South Maui Gardens on Saturday at 5 p.m. Arlie Asiu opens for the band. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the nonprofit Maui Strong that supports Maui wildfire victims.

The band tours yearly and performed the Millennium Stage at The Kennedy Center in March. Kanekoa plays in a variety of genres from traditional Hawaiian to 80’s pop and jams and blues.

Los Lobos band member Steve Berlin said the band’s “ peaceful and gorgeous songs are uniquely suited for these unsettling times, and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of working with them on it.” For more information, go to kanekoa.live and southmauigardens.com.

No. 12 – Sugar Museum’s Family Day (Sept. 30, Kahului)

Family Day at the Alexander & Baldwin Sugar Museum features plantation games, crafts demonstrations and a variety of food. It takes play on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free to the event at 3955 Hansen Road in Puʻunēnē.

The museum, which is observing its 36th anniversary, has exhibits of the technology and development of the sugar industry on Maui, including the migration of immigrant groups. For more information, click here.

No. 13 – Mālama Wao Akua 2023 opens (Through Nov. 3, Makawao)

Suzanne Jewell’s painting of the West Maui Rainforest is on exhibit at Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center now through Nov. 3.

The Mālama Wao Akua 2023 exhibition continues now through Nov. 3 at the Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center at 2841 Baldwin Ave. in Makawao. The Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition is in collaboration with East Maui Watershed Partnership and includes works by Maui school students from elementary through high school. It’s a juried show celebrating the native species of Maui Nui, including Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i and Kaho‘olawe.

Artists to explore watersheds and use their creative talents to raise awareness about the importance of protecting native species. For more information, go to Hui No’eau or call 808-572-6560.

No. 14 – Kevin Brown performs at The Shops of Wailea (Sept. 27, Wailea)

Kevin Brown

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Kevin Brown performs at The Shops At Wailea on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. as part of Wailea Wednesdays’ complimentary pau hana music featuring local entertainers.

Brown is a slack key guitarist who once play as a member of the Waiehu Sons. He was one of the musicians who played at Lānaʻi’s Slack Key Festival and won in the compilation category of the 2013 Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards.

No. 15 – Maui Keiki Club activities at Maui Mall Village (Sept. 23, Kahului)

Keiki who are 12 years and under are welcome to attend free artistic activities at the Maui Mall Village on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

It’s part of the National Keep Kids Creative Week and under the Village’s Maui Keiki Club, with keiki crafts and a snack from Round Table Pizza, while supplies last. For more information, go to mauimallvillage or call 808-877-8953.

No. 16 – Free Polynesian Dance & Music at Maui Mall Village (Sept. 24, Kahului)

Maui Mall Village is presenting a free Polynesian Dance Show produced by Aumakua Productions on Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. The shopping center with a Regal Theatre Complex plans to present the shows on the second and fourth Sundays of each month. For more information, go to mauimallvillage.com or call 808-877-8953.

No. 17 – Uyetake at The Empanada Lady (Sept. 27, Wailuku)

Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Uncle Benny Uyetake performs at The Empanada Lady Restaurant and Lounge on Wednesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The multi-talented Uyetake, who studied at the Berkley College of Music, plays in a variety of genres, including classic rock, blues, jazz and and Hawaiian. He also teaches ‘ukulele at Kalama Intermediate School.

He has opened for a number of well-known artists, including Jackson Brown, Al Jarreau, Diana Ross, America, and Herb Alpert. For more information, go to the Empanada Lady and bennyuyetake.net. The Empanada Lady is at 2119 W Vineyard St. in Wailuku.

No. 18 – Holly Wang & Chenta Laury exhibits at Schaefer International Gallery (Through Oct. 28, Kahului)

Maui artist Chenta Laury and San Franciso artist Holly Wong are exhibiting their works at the Schaefer International Galley through Oct. 28. Admission is free.

Wong installations are of mixed media assemblages harnessing memory, myth and unexpressed trauma in visual reconstruction. Laury’s work synthesizes natural fibers into forms that relate to growth, adaptation and transformation, as modeled by plants and as metaphors for her own life and identity.

The gallery hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The gallery is also open until 7:30 p.m. for select Castle Theater and Yokouchi Pavilion shows. For more information, go to MauiArts.org.

No. 19 – Upcountry Farmers Market ( Sept. 23, Kula)

The Upcountry Farmers Market takes place at the Kulamalu Town Center on Highway 37 near Long’s Drugs on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Vendors sell fresh locally grown organic produce including coconuts, macadamia nuts, fresh caught fish, tropical flowers, plants & trees, Maui grown coffee, lilikoʻi butter, raw and vegan prepared foods, exotic prepared foods such as Thai.

For more information, including any changes in schedule, go to upcountryfarmersmarket.com.

No. 20 Maui Swap Meet (Sept. 23, Kahului)

The Maui Swap Meet, with hundreds of vendors and thousands of customers, takes place on Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located off Kahului Beach Road, across Wahinepiʻo Road from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center. Vendors sell produce and a variety of goods and crafts. It often serves as an incubator for new businesses. For more information, call 808-244-3100.

Editor's Note: Send inquiries or event listings with attached photographs about Maui Entertainment, Arts and Community events to [email protected].