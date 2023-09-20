Upcountry community meeting tonight on water safety, wildfire-debris management and disaster recovery

PC: County of Maui – screen grab from committee meeting (File: June 9, 2023)

Council Vice-Chair Yuki Lei K. Sugimura is hosting a community meeting at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani at 6 p.m. on Sept. 20, to provide updates on water safety, wildfire-debris management and disaster recovery.

Sugimura said the meeting was organized in collaboration with community partners to provide resources and information on health and safety to the public.

The meeting will include officials from FEMA, the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Department of Water Supply, the Department of Environmental Management and Maui Youth and Family Services.

“Although Zone 1 has been removed from the unsafe water advisory for Upcountry, there are a number of families and buildings still under advisory,” said Sugimura, who holds the council seat for the Upcountry Maui residency area. “The goal of this meeting is to have the participating agencies speak directly with the public as we move forward into the recovery process. We will have updates as well as opportunities to speak with resource personnel that can assist residents with applying for aid and even employment.”

Free water and COVID-19 home test kits will be available at the meeting for residents to take home.

The Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center is located at 91 Pukalani St.