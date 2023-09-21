First residential reentry passes for Lahaina Zone 1C (Kaniau Road) can be picked up Sept. 22-24

Maui County has announced that Zone 1C —Kaniua Road — will be the first residential reentry zone in the Lahaina burn area. Source: Maui County

Property owners and residents of Zone 1C — Kaniau Road — in Lahaina will be able to pick up vehicle passes for reentry on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lahaina Civic Center.

For this area, Maui County will lift the Disaster Area Restrictions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Optional personal protective equipment (PPE) kits will be offered by nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

This is the first residential zone in the burn area that is being reopened to residents and property owners.

Zones have been created to facilitate a systematic and supported return into the disaster area while prioritizing public safety and community security, said Darryl Oliveira, interim administrator of Maui Emergency Management Agency.







For more information about the reentry program, click here. Visit www.mauirecovers.org to find your address and zone.

Passes for Zone 1C can be picked up at the Lahaina Civic Center on the following days: