Maui police issue scam alert for solicitation of wire/app transfers or gift card purchases

The Maui Police Department would like to caution the public to look out for emails, phone calls, or texts from individuals claiming to represent a business or government entity that requests money via a wire/app transfer or solicits purchases of gift cards.

The most recent reported ongoing scam is callers claiming to be from the Hawai’i County Sheriff’s Office. The caller tells call recipients that they have unpaid fees/tickets that will become a warrant if they do not pay.

Please note that no law enforcement or government agency will attempt to “clear up” warrants or other legal sanctions over the phone, nor will they ever request your financial information to do so over the phone.

Some tips to keep in mind:

Do not provide any information to the caller.

Do not ask them to verify their agency or identity since they will often provide official-sounding names, titles, and badge ID numbers.

Do not contact the email/number listed as being given. Contact the organization directly via the official website of said organization.

If you have received a call or provided payment, report it by calling the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.