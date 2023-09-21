Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 21, 2023

September 21, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Kurt Thompson










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 07:25 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:24 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 11:41 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 09:56 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:14 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:23 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain around and just below the seasonal average through the weekend as southwest swells move through. For next week, expect the small surf to persist with mainly a mix of background southeast trade wind swell and leftover medium- period southwest swell. Surf along north and west facing shores could come up slightly over the weekend, then remain up next week for northern exposures due to tiny north to north-northeast swells. Surf along east facing shores will remain near seasonal average through Saturday then decline slightly Sunday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments