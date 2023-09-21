Maui Surf Forecast for September 21, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:24 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:14 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:23 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain around and just below the seasonal average through the weekend as southwest swells move through. For next week, expect the small surf to persist with mainly a mix of background southeast trade wind swell and leftover medium- period southwest swell. Surf along north and west facing shores could come up slightly over the weekend, then remain up next week for northern exposures due to tiny north to north-northeast swells. Surf along east facing shores will remain near seasonal average through Saturday then decline slightly Sunday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com