Maui police narrow ‘Credible List’ of unaccounted for individuals to 22

The Maui Police Department has narrowed its list of unaccounted for individuals from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire to 22 people. The updated list was released on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, and includes the following names:

EFERENCE ID First Name Last Name 27911 Artur Babkov 27914 Angelica Baclig 27922 Luz Bernabe 27903 Akili Shawn Bryant 27924 Lydia Coloma 24979 Allen Constantino 24991 Jean Eliason 27896 Paul Kaspryzycki 25005 Michael Steven Mahnensmith 27928 Michael Misaka 25009 Matsuyuki Osato 27899 Robert H. Owens 27929 Junmark Quijano 27930 Justin Recolizado(M) 25015 Dale Ann Richter 28837 Lee Rogo 27947 Leslie Eade Smith 27897 Elmer Lee Stevens 28148 Franklin Trejos 27921 Siaosi S Tupou 27945 Adela Villegas 27946 Joel Villegas (M) Indicates and individual is known to be a minor. To view the list online, visit http://www.mauipolice.com/

All individuals included on the updated list have had an MPD missing person report filed on their behalf.

To date, Maui police say there are an estimated 97 fatalities from the Lahaina fire. Police have identified 76 individuals publicly following notification of next of kin. Another six individuals have been identified, but their family has not been notified or located.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, contact the MPD at 808-244-6400 or email [email protected] to file a missing person report.

If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, live on Maui, and want to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process, call 808-270-7771.

If you live outside of Maui, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how you may provide your DNA in this effort.

“While we recognize the importance of public awareness, we also emphasize the sensitivity and privacy surrounding these cases. Our priority is to protect the rights and dignity of those involved, including the unaccounted-for persons and their families. We request that everyone respect their privacy during this challenging time,” police said.

