Maui police narrow ‘Credible List’ of unaccounted for individuals to 22

September 22, 2023, 3:04 PM HST
* Updated September 22, 4:11 PM
The Maui Police Department has narrowed its list of unaccounted for individuals from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire to 22 people. The updated list was released on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, and includes the following names:

EFERENCE IDFirst NameLast Name
27911ArturBabkov
27914AngelicaBaclig
27922LuzBernabe
27903Akili ShawnBryant
27924LydiaColoma
24979AllenConstantino
24991JeanEliason
27896PaulKaspryzycki
25005Michael StevenMahnensmith
27928MichaelMisaka
25009MatsuyukiOsato
27899Robert H.Owens
27929JunmarkQuijano
27930JustinRecolizado(M)
25015Dale AnnRichter
28837LeeRogo
27947Leslie EadeSmith
27897Elmer LeeStevens
28148FranklinTrejos
27921Siaosi STupou
27945AdelaVillegas
27946JoelVillegas
(M) Indicates and individual is known to be a minor. To view the list online, visit http://www.mauipolice.com/

All individuals included on the updated list have had an MPD missing person report filed on their behalf.

To date, Maui police say there are an estimated 97 fatalities from the Lahaina fire. Police have identified 76 individuals publicly following notification of next of kin. Another six individuals have been identified, but their family has not been notified or located.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, contact the MPD at 808-244-6400 or email [email protected] to file a missing person report.

If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, live on Maui, and want to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process, call 808-270-7771. 

If you live outside of Maui, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or go to www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how you may provide your DNA in this effort.

“While we recognize the importance of public awareness, we also emphasize the sensitivity and privacy surrounding these cases. Our priority is to protect the rights and dignity of those involved, including the unaccounted-for persons and their families. We request that everyone respect their privacy during this challenging time,” police said.

