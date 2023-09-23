Maui Surf Forecast for September 23, 2023

Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 1-3 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 11:13 AM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 03:37 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 11:57 AM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Southwest swell energy combined with a lingering southeast trade wind swell will likely maintain small surf along south facing shores through early next week. A small, medium-period north-northwest swell will likely cause a slight bump in surf along exposed north and west facing shores this weekend. In addition, a small north swell may arrive around Tuesday, followed by a modest north-northeast swell from Thursday into Friday. Moderate, rough surf will likely persist along east facing shores into early Sunday. The surf may lower slightly along east facing shores from late Sunday into Tuesday due to a slight weakening of the trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.