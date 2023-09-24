‘Birthday Candles’ debuts at Maui Academy of Performing Arts Oct. 6-22

“Birthday Candles”, a play by Noah Haidle, will be performed for the very first time on Maui from Oct. 6 to 22 in the Maui Academy of Performing Arts’s Living Room. This play, directed by artistic director David C. Johnston and featuring a cast of Maui actors, promises a poignant and funny “90 years in 90 minutes.”

Maui Academy of Performing Arts began offering free tuition for fall semester classes to any families economically impacted by the tragedy as a way to help the community in a time of need. It continues next week as the organization partners with the Hawai’i State Department of Health, Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, and the Maui Arts and Cultural Center by providing free classes at west side hotels for survivors of all ages.

At the beginning of October, Maui Academy of Performing Arts will proceed with their mission of “connecting the world through the performing arts” by opening their 2023-24 season.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“In times such as this, it is our duty as artists to open pathways to our shared humanity, unite us in compassion and empathy and move us toward a strong, healthy and vibrant future,” said Johnston. “The arts and artists here at “Birthday Candles” stand ready to lead us to healing and hope.”

About the play:

The cast of “Birthday Candles” includes Maui residents Kirsten Otterson, Paul Jackel, Jefferson Davis, Leighanna Locke, Elisha Cullins, and Mehra Park.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lead character Ernestine begins the play at her 17th birthday, agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon enough, it’s her 18th birthday. Even sooner, her 41st, and so on. Through five generations, 12 goldfish, an infinity of dreams, and a cake baked over a century, Birthday the play takes us through the highlights and heartbreaks of one woman’s ordinary life.

Seating is limited. For more information visit mauiacademy.org.