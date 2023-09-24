Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Cafe annual Oktoberfest will support Lahaina fire relief

Chef Bernard will host the Oktoberfest every Friday and Saturday starting Sept. 29 through the end of October. (PC: Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Café)

The annual Oktoberfest celebration at Brigit & Bernard’s Garden Café in Kahului will help support Maui wildfire relief efforts this year. Chef Bernard Weber is compelled to help his island neighbors this year by donating a portion of the restaurantʻs Oktoberfest proceeds to the local relief nonprofit Maui Strong.

The restaurant is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and the Oktoberfest event is always the busiest time of year. However, with tourism slowed by the tragic events in Lahaina, Chef Bernard hopes to bring more of the local community together in support of each other during this difficult time.

Chef Bernard will host the Oktoberfest every Friday and Saturday starting Sept. 29 through the end of October. He will have additional silent and live auction items available throughout the month as a way to support other local Maui-based businesses also feeling the impact of this island tragedy; proceeds will go to Maui Strong as well.

“Everyone on the island is so amazing; doing everything they can to help the fire victims and those businesses that have slowed due to the drop in tourism,” said Chef Bernard. “We are all one family on this island so my restaurant team and I hope to bring in some additional funds to the much-needed relief efforts”

Brigit and Bernard’s Garden Café has been operating in the Wākea Business Center area for 25 years this month and has been featured on Diners Drive-Ins and Dives TV series with Guy Fieri.