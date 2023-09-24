Keiki O Ka ‘Āina Seeks family resource educators, childcare aides to support Maui community

September 24, 2023, 9:00 AM HST
Keiki O Ka ‘Āina provides programs that support parents as their children’s first and most important teachers. (PC: Keiki O Ka ‘Āina Family Learning Centers)

Keiki O Ka ‘Āina Family Learning Centers of Maui is immediately hiring for positions, including, home visiting site supervisor, community and ‘ohana resource educator, and childcare worker. The goal is to create workforce development and provide vital support to families and children impacted by the Lahaina fires.

Keiki O Ka ‘Āina is an organization that educates children, strengthens families, enriches communities, and perpetuates Hawaiian culture. The agency provides programs that support parents as their children’s first and most important teachers.

The organization is seeking individuals who have a passion for building resiliency in families and empowering communities through partnership and evidence-based support.

The following positions are now available:

  • Childcare worker
  • Home visiting site supervisor
  • Community and ʻohana resource educator

“This is an opportunity for people who may have worked in this capacity in Lahaina to restart their career and earn sustainable income,” said Momi Akana, CEO of Keiki O Ka ‘Āina.

Keiki O Ka ‘Āina Family Learning Centers is located at 811 Kolu Street, #102 in Wailuku.

Qualified individuals may contact Sonya Zabala, human resources director at [email protected] or call 808-843-2502.


