Launiupoko Beach Park reopens for public use in time for the weekend



























Launiupoko Beach Park in West Maui was reopened on Saturday, thanks to a multi-agency effort. The opening was announced Friday at a Lahaina community meeting organized by the county that drew more than 600 people to the Lahaina Civic Center.

Launiupoko Beach Park, known for its family barbecues, surfing events and keiki parties, reopened ahead of schedule. Crews with the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation worked to ensure the park was cleared of downed trees and debris from the Aug. 8 wildfire. Eight staff in the Parks department lost their homes to the fire, but worked to ensure the beach park could reopen so families could enjoy it over the weekend.

“With the help of our county Parks Department employees – whose hard work made it possible to have our Launiupoko Beach Park accessible and safe for the community’s use sooner than expected, residents can now return and enjoy the park which has been an important park of Lahaina for generations,” said Mayor Richard Bissen.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailea Tree Trimming and West Maui Construction were instrumental to the re-opening, according to county officials. The county park resumes normal hours

There are no working county water or wastewater utilities at the park. County crews deployed three portable toilets and hand washing stations.