Maui Surf Forecast for September 24, 2023

Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 11:57 AM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:21 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:11 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:01 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 04:58 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 12:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Southwest swell energy combined with a lingering southeast trade wind swell will maintain small surf along south facing shores early this week. A small north-northwest swell will likely cause a slight bump in surf along exposed north and west facing shores through early Monday. In addition, a small north swell may arrive around Tuesday, followed by a modest north-northeast swell from Thursday into Friday. The choppy surf nay lower slightly along east facing shores from later today into Tuesday due to a slight weakening of the trade winds.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.