Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 11:57 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:21 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 07:11 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 11:01 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 04:58 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.7 feet 12:32 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:20 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Southwest swell energy combined with a lingering southeast trade wind swell will maintain small surf along south facing shores early this week. A small north-northwest swell will likely cause a slight bump in surf along exposed north and west facing shores through early Monday. In addition, a small north swell may arrive around Tuesday, followed by a modest north-northeast swell from Thursday into Friday. The choppy surf nay lower slightly along east facing shores from later today into Tuesday due to a slight weakening of the trade winds. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
