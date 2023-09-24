Maui Surf Forecast for September 24, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:21 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:20 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Southwest swell energy combined with a lingering southeast trade wind swell will maintain small surf along south facing shores early this week. A small north-northwest swell will likely cause a slight bump in surf along exposed north and west facing shores through early Monday. In addition, a small north swell may arrive around Tuesday, followed by a modest north-northeast swell from Thursday into Friday. The choppy surf nay lower slightly along east facing shores from later today into Tuesday due to a slight weakening of the trade winds.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com