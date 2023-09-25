Maui Surf Forecast for September 25, 2023

Shores Today Tuesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.7 feet 12:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:20 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 07:13 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:02 AM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:55 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 01:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through Tuesday due to a fresh, long-period south-southwest swell filling in this morning. By mid-week, mainly background energy is expected to return. An upward trend is possible next weekend due to a small southeast swell. Surf along north facing shores will trend up slightly as a small north swell arrives. Expect this trend to continue through the second half of the week as similar north-northeast swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and rough into Tuesday, then potentially trending up around midweek as the trades pick up.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.