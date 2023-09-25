Residents in Zone 1C return to their Lahaina homes during first day of supported reentry



























Residents in all but one of the affected homes in Zone 1C of the Maui Wildfire Disaster Area applied for and received vehicle passes to return to their properties Monday on Kaniau Road in Lahaina.

Officials said the process went smoothly, with many residents opting to utilize the available services and support as they visited their property for the first time since the fire.

“This is an important day for the families of that area and signals the start of our reentry efforts,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “The coordinated effort provided families with an opportunity to go to their property and, for some, have a sense of closure by being there for the first time since the devastating fire. We’re grateful for the diligent work of Darryl Oliveira, Maui Emergency Management Agency’s interim administrator, his team and the support of all state and federal agencies, and volunteer organizations who made today possible. As we continue to announce zones deemed safe for reentry access once inspections are completed, I encourage residents to use the www.MauiRecovers.org website for updates.”

Residents in Zone 1C return to their Lahaina homes during first day of residential reentry. PC: County of Maui

Vehicle passes are required for all residential vehicles on the first two days of supported access for each zone when it opens for reentry. Vehicle passes will be available for property owners and residents when each zone is cleared for reentry; intake and distribution of the vehicle passes will be announced ahead of each zone’s reopening.

Access will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the first two days of reentry, which are intended to support owners and residents as they visit their homes with the assistance of numerous organizations offering personal protective equipment, washing stations, water, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, Maui Bus transportation from hotel shelters and language assistance.

Access will be limited to local traffic only thereafter.

