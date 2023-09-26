Grammy-nominated artist performing at Ke Kani Hone O Wailea Concert on Friday

Natalie Ai Kamauu

On Friday, The Shops at Wailea will host an evening of music with Natalie Ai Kamauu at the Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert series.

The concert, from 5:30 to 7 p.m, will benefit Hawai‘i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, and support their mission to provide aid to the Lahaina community that was affected by the August wildfires.

Natalie Ai Kamauu is a Grammy-nominated artist, four-time “Female Vocalist of the Year” Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awardee, and was named “Miss Aloha Hula” at the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival. In 2005, Ai Kamauu debut with her breakout album “ʻĒ,” featuring powerful vocals and traditional Hawaiian music.

Guests at the concert will have the opportunity to learn more about Maui Strong Fund including the resources they’re providing for the Lahaina community, the types of collaborations they’re currently working on, as well as ways to donate.

The Ke Kani Hone O Wailea concert series is held on the last Friday of each month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. featuring local artists and nonprofit organizations. The complimentary event takes place in the Lower Valley Performance Area and welcomes guests of all ages. For more information, visit www.theshopsatwailea.com.