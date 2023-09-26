Haku Baldwin Center supports first responders impacted by Maui wildfires

In response to the devastating impact of the recent wildfires, Haku Baldwin Center, a Makawao-based nonprofit specializing in therapeutic and educational equine-assisted services, announced the opening of a free mental health and wellness program for Maui’s first responders and their families.

First responders frequently bear the weight of traumatic experiences while often being the last to seek help. Recognizing the need to support this dedicated community, Haku Baldwin Center has launched a specialized program offering individual, family, and group sessions utilizing Equine-Assisted Psychotherapy and Equine-Assisted Learning.

These sessions, led by a licensed mental health counselor and certified equine specialist, combine therapeutic equine interaction with professional mental health services. Their experienced team creates a safe, nurturing environment where participants can access the required support, find solace, and work towards restoring themselves and their families to a healthy state of functioning and overall well-being.

Haku Baldwin Center is committed to ensuring that financial constraints do not deter those in need from accessing vital services. Their ‘Equine Resilience Program’ initiative is entirely free for the first responder community. The pilot phase is made possible in part by a generous grant from the Maui Strong Fund of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation.

Private donors who wish to support this initiative are encouraged to contribute and sponsor sessions. This is made simple by accessing the sponsor link on the web page at https://hakubaldwincenter.org/first-responders. Interested individuals can sign up for services through the same link. Spouse groups and crews are also encouraged to apply.

For inquiries or additional information, please contact Program Director Chrissy Stout at [email protected].