Imua Physical Therapy in Lahaina has reopened, staff member remains in critical condition with burn wounds

Imua Physical Therapy’s Lahaina clinic in the Keawe Business Center at 40 Kupuohi St, Ste. 105 located next door to Minit Stop has reopened to serve Lahaina and West Maui patients.

“Although our clinic was spared from the fire, that wasn’t the case for three of our staff members who have been displaced. The most difficult news is that our Patient Service Coordinator Laurie Allen remains in critical condition in Straub Hospital with the burn wounds she sustained in her evacuation from her home,” said Director of Clinics Tiffany Prangnell.

“While we had been waiting for the opportunity to reopen, we have been sending out volunteer Physical Therapists and Occupational Therapists on weekends to the Royal Lahaina to see patients needing treatment. We have also been taking the opportunity to make improvements to our clinic,” said Prangnell.

The Lahaina Imua Clinic is now open Monday through Friday, also with later evening hours to accommodate those working. For more information about our services visit www.imuapt.com. Imua Physical Therapy’s West Side Manager is Pete Ferrer, who has served the Lahaina/West Side community for the past nine years.

For those who are interested in supporting Laurie and her husband Perry, visit their GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/per-and-la-allen-maui-fire-victims