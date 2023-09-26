Maui Surf Forecast for September 26, 2023

Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 2-4 3-5 2-4 2-4 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 01:03 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:19 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 07:29 PM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:50 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:43 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 01:32 PM HST. Sunrise 6:16 AM HST. Sunset 6:18 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will come up slightly as a small north swell arrives today. Expect this trend to continue through the second half of the week as similar north-northeast swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and rough into Tuesday, then potentially trend up around midweek as the trades increase. Surf along south facing shores will ease into midweek, then remain small through the second half.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.