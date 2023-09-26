Maui Surf Forecast for September 26, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:15 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:19 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:16 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:18 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores will come up slightly as a small north swell arrives today. Expect this trend to continue through the second half of the week as similar north-northeast swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and rough into Tuesday, then potentially trend up around midweek as the trades increase. Surf along south facing shores will ease into midweek, then remain small through the second half.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com