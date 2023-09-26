Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 26, 2023

September 26, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
3-5
2-4
2-4 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.8 feet 01:03 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:15 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:19 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 07:29 PM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:50 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:43 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 01:32 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:16 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:18 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along north facing shores will come up slightly as a small north swell arrives today. Expect this trend to continue through the second half of the week as similar north-northeast swell arrives. Surf along east facing shores will remain small and rough into Tuesday, then potentially trend up around midweek as the trades increase. Surf along south facing shores will ease into midweek, then remain small through the second half. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
