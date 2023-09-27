CNHA hosts hula and mele workshop fundraiser to benefit Maui

Event flyer. PC: Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement hosts a day long hula and mele workshop fundraiser, Kōkua Nā Hono Aʻo Piʻilani, on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Windward Community College, Hale ʻĀkoakoa. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit ongoing Maui relief efforts.

“Over the decades, when our homeland faced immense challenges to our well-being and the well-being of our ʻāina, the hula people stepped forward and shared the mele and hula that allowed our people to have a cultural foundation to face those challenges,” said Kumu Hula Mehanaokala Hind, Senior Advisor to the CEO at CNHA. “The wildfires on Maui in Kula and Lahaina have called us forward as our homeland is being challenged once more. We encourage you to join us and come together as a community to appreciate our cultural traditions and uplift Maui in its time of need.”

The Kōkua Nā Hono Aʻo Piʻilani workshop fundraiser will be led by renowned Maui kumu hula including:

Hōkūlani Holt

Kamaka Kūkona

Pueo Pata

Nāpua Silva

Lono Padilla

Ke‘ano Ka‘upu IV

Kaponoʻai Molitau

Henohea Kāne

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The cost of the workshop is $125 and there will be three two-hour sessions. Tickets for the workshop can be purchased here. Those unable to attend the event in person can still support it by making a donation here.