Disaster area restriction lifted for Zone 5A: Old Lahaina Lūʻau anchored parcel

County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions have been lifted for business Zone 5A, which is the Old Lahaina Lūʻau anchored parcel along Front Street. Access is via the Lahaina Cannery Mall through the Keawe Street entrance only. All other entrance points are blocked off.

Both Safeway and Longs Drugs in the Lahaina Cannery Mall were opened two weeks ago on Sept. 13, 2023.

Safeway at the Lahaina Cannery Mall, post fire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

Zones have been created to facilitate a systematic and organized return into the disaster area while prioritizing public safety and the security of the community.

County of Maui Water Department unsafe water advisory remains in effect. For water advisory, visit www.mauicounty.gov.

At the request of the County of Maui, the US Coast Guard safety zone offshore remains in place.

Lahaina Cannery Mall, post fire. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

Once a fire has burned through an area, many dangers may remain. It’s important to be aware of the hazards and know what to look for when reentering. For full state Department of Health and Environmental Protection Agency health and safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org.

The public is asked to heed any safety barriers and government personnel within reopened zones. Click here for a map of lifted zone restrictions and remaining zone restrictions.

Entry into the Lahaina Wildfire Disaster area remains prohibited unless authorized by law, due to health and safety risks and to protect against criminal property damage. The Lahaina disaster area, which holds hazardous debris, includes the area delineated by government-placed barriers, according to Mayor Richard Bissen’s Third Emergency Proclamation Relating to Wildfires effective Aug. 15.