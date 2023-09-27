Nāʻiwa Homestead Workshop. PC: Hawaiʻi Community Lending

The Nāʻiwa Homesteaders Program will host a two-day workshop for Molokaʻi’s Nā‘iwa Homesteaders Community on Thur., Sept. 28, and Fri., Sept. 29, 2023, starting at 5 p.m. HST. The workshop will take place at Kulana ʻŌiwi, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs / Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Conference Room on Molokaʻi.

David Bush, DHHL’s Molokai District Supervisor, and DHHL staff will attend the workshop to help Nāʻiwa Lessees and their family members complete DHHL forms including successorship forms and farm plans.

The first two meetings held July 25 and Aug. 25 focused on mobilizing the Lessees and their family members. In addition, Lessees were introduced to Hawaiian Community Assets for financial counseling services from budgeting to credit score building.

As part of this effort, Hawai‘i Community Lending hosted Q&A sessions and the Nā‘iwa Agricultural Subdivision Alliance conducted an Agricultural Development Survey. This survey revealed that over 85% of participants require assistance with lot clearing, deer fencing, farm sheds, renewable energy solutions, and agricultural training. Hawaiian Community Lending also conducted one-on-one financial assessments to help participants improve their financial well-being.

The next Nāʻiwa Homestead Workshop is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The topic is on FREE Agricultural and Nutritional Training Opportunities for Lessees and their family members.

