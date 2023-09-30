Temporary tent shelters for houseless wildfire survivors opens in Central Maui























The state, in partnership with the nonprofit Project Vision Hawai‘i, has opened Puʻuhonua o Nēnē, a temporary shelter for Maui wildfire survivors who were experiencing homelessness before the disaster. The temporary shelter, located at the corner of Hāna Highway and Mayor Elmer F. Carvalho Way in Kahului opened on Friday, Sept. 29.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., made the announcement saying, “It is important that all Maui wildfire survivors have access to the necessary resources to heal. Pu‘uhonua o Nēnē is a place survivors can go to receive a wide array of services.”

Pu‘uhonua o Nēnē. PC: Project Vision Hawaiʻi.

State officials report the facility is opening because the non-congregate shelter eligibility requirements only cover people with a verified structural loss from the Lahaina fire. The non-congregate shelter program does not cover families and individuals who were experiencing homelessness pre-disaster.

“I know Project Vision Hawai‘i will create a safe, welcoming environment that supports recovery, and I appreciate the Department of Human Services and Department of Transportation for their efforts to build this site so quickly,” said Gov. Green.

The Project Vision mobile health and social services provider specializes in bringing essential services directly to access-challenged communities and vulnerable populations across Hawai‘i and in developing countries.

PVH set up the first COVID vaccination clinic in Hawai‘i and currently operates the Pūlama Ola Medical Respite Kauhale on O‘ahu. Daily medical and social services at Pu‘uhonua o Nēnē will be provided by PVH staff and partners from I Ola Lāhui and Maui Medics Hui.

“Our team has been working around the clock to set up this temporary shelter,” said Project Vision Hawai‘i Executive Director Darrah Kauhane. “We are grateful for the opportunity to support our state and Maui wildfire survivors at Pu’uhonua o Nēnē with kōkua from our community partners, Maui Rapid Response and Maui Medics Hui. This type of work is a great example of our holistic approach to healing through health, culture, wellness, and acceptance,” she said.

Pu‘uhonua o Nēnē is a shelter for adults. The Department of Human Services has worked to secure additional resources to support those families with minor children, and the American Red Cross will allow them to remain in hotels until a housing alternative is identified. Governor Green, DHS and state partners believe that survivors deserve options and agency in choosing their path forward.

What’s available at Pu‘uhonua o Nēnē:

The site will consist of multiple military-grade tents, that can house a total of approximately 150 people. Each tent will be fully insulated and equipped with cots and other supplies.

On-site medical facilities, showers and restrooms will also be included.

Meals will be provided.

Pets will be welcome.

The program will provide transportation for survivors to and from the site, including for medical and other needed appointments.

State-funded disaster case managers will work with each individual survivor to develop a recovery plan.

The County of Maui, DHS and partners have been working to assess each survivor’s structural loss status using eligibility criteria. Staff continue to work to notify survivors about their eligibility to move to Pu‘uhonua o Nēnē.

The Pu‘uhonua o Nēnē temporary shelter will coordinate wraparound services and help survivors throughout their continuum of healing and restoration.

For more information call 808-754-1241, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.projectvisionhawaii.org