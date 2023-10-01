Central Pacific Bank brings back debit card promotion with chance to win a 2023 RAV4

Pekelo Po’omaihealani won a brand new 2023 Toyota Tacoma in June simply by using his Central Pacific Bank personal debit card to make purchases. (PC: Central Pacific Bank)

Central Pacific Bank customers can win a brand new 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE and other prizes by tapping their personal debit card to make purchases beginning Sept. 25 through Dec. 1 2023.

In addition, Shaka Checking account customers will automatically receive two entries for each eligible purchase they make with their Shaka debit card.

“CPB’s Contactless Debit Card promotion was so popular we had to bring it back for another round of prizes, said Brandt Farias, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Central Pacific Bank. “Customers will be entered each time they use their CPB personal debit card to make a point-of-sale purchase… Winners can receive valuable prizes just for using their CPB personal debit card to buy things.”











ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Prizes to be awarded to customers include:

New 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE valued at $32,400

$1,000 for two customers

$500 Amazon.com gift card

Apple MacBook Air M2 15”

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iMac 24”

$1,100 Waikiki staycation

$300 Duke’s and Hula Grill Gift Cards

$300 Nico’s Pier 38 Gift Card

$100 Rainbow Drive-In Gift Card

$100 Leonard’s Bakery Gift Card

The finalists will be invited to a grand prize event held on Dec. 15 where a winner of the RAV4 will be selected.

Prizes will be awarded weekly throughout the campaign period, so customers are encouraged to use their debit card often.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD