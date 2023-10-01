Diamond Head Theatre presents ‘Mamma Mia!’ benefit show for Maui

Show songs include ABBAʻs “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia” and “Money, Money, Money.” (PC: Diamond Head Theatre )

Diamond Head Theatre in Honolulu presents “Mamma Mia!” For Maui, a special benefit performance on Oct. 4.

All ticket sales will support Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. The fund is devoted to immediate and long-term recovery needs of the people and places affected by the August 2023 Maui wildfires.



















The sunny, comical tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. The story begins with a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father, a mystery which had never been revealed to her. She secretly contacts three men from her mother’s past, and they all show up on the eve of her wedding to the island that they all last visited more than 20 years ago.

Songs from the musical group ABBA propel this tale of love, laughter and friendship. Show songs include “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia” and “Money, Money, Money.”

The Diamond Head Theatre cast includes: Teagan Staskawicz as Sophie Sheridan; Alison Aldcroft as Donna Sheridan; Laura Brucia Hamm as Tanya; Alison Maldonado as Rosie; Kalani Hicks as Sam; Jeff Andrews as Harry; Kirk A. Lapilio Jr. as Bill; Sam Budd as Sky; Olivia Manayan as Ali; Marie Staples as Lisa; Brandon Jarin Suan as Pepper; and Brandon Sorilla as Eddie.

“Mamma Mia!” opened on Sept. 22. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit

DiamondHeadTheatre.com.