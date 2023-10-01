Maui Activities

Holoholo Kaʻa returns to UHMC in support of Hawaiian Immersion preschool, Nov. 5

October 1, 2023, 1:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Hawaiian immersion preschool program, Pūnana Leo o Maui, announced the return of Holoholo Kaʻa on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College back parking lot. 

Holoholo Kaʻa is a community outreach event for young children and their families to climb onboard, touch, and beep the horn of their favorite trucks, specialty cars, and other types of vehicles.

In the past, vehicles have included fire trucks, motorcycles, wave runners, cement trucks, ambulances, army reserve vehicles, school buses, police cars and a trolley just to name a few.

All the vehicle participants are volunteering their time and vehicles at no charge.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Organizers say all proceeds will benefit Lahaina ʻohana and keiki organizations directly.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments