Holoholo Kaʻa returns to UHMC in support of Hawaiian Immersion preschool, Nov. 5

Nā Leo Pūlama o Maui, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Hawaiian immersion preschool program, Pūnana Leo o Maui, announced the return of Holoholo Kaʻa on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College back parking lot.

Holoholo Kaʻa is a community outreach event for young children and their families to climb onboard, touch, and beep the horn of their favorite trucks, specialty cars, and other types of vehicles.

In the past, vehicles have included fire trucks, motorcycles, wave runners, cement trucks, ambulances, army reserve vehicles, school buses, police cars and a trolley just to name a few.

All the vehicle participants are volunteering their time and vehicles at no charge.

Organizers say all proceeds will benefit Lahaina ʻohana and keiki organizations directly.