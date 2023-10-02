Construction Industry of Maui’s inaugural golf tournament raises more than $70,000































The Construction Industry of Maui raised more than $70,000 during its inaugural golf tournament held at The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 30.

All proceeds go to Maui County High School Construction Vocational programs for students pursuing a trade career to help rebuild Maui.

Construction Industry of Maui inaugural golf tournament. PC: WeR3DMaui

“Proceeds from this fundraiser event allows Maui high school students the opportunity to gain skills to pursue a career in Construction, which will allow them to help rebuild Maui after the devastating wildfires. We have a continual decline of people entering the trades and we need these people more than ever,” said Kevin Keller, LEED AP of CDG Maui and Executive Board Member of the Construction of Maui. “By completing a one- or two-year curriculum, graduates will be exposed to the benefits of our industry, while giving them skills necessary to quickly enter the workforce and begin the rebuild process on Maui.”

Construction Industry of Maui inaugural golf tournament. PC: WeR3DMaui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The tournament, sponsored by Pace Supply, featured a “Hole in One Harley Davidson Giveaway,” “Closest to the Pin,” “Longest Drive” (men and women) and “Best Dressed Team” competitions.

Construction Industry of Maui inaugural golf tournament. PC: WeR3DMaui

More than 50 sponsors helped with the event including Discovery Builders Maui, HPM Building Supplies, Alpha Inc., Nordic PCL Construction, Moss & Associates, Stone Source Hawaiʻi, S&F Land Co., Maui Electricians, Honsador Lumber, Structural Concrete Bonding & Restoration, CDG Maui, 808 Flooring & Granite, Inc., Advanced Roofing Solutions, Inc., Truss Systems Hawaiʻi, Inc., Hawthorne Cat, Berlien Consulting, Swinerton Builders, Arita Poulson, Pacific Pipe, Young Brothers and Maui Plumbing.

Construction Industry of Maui inaugural golf tournament. PC: WeR3DMaui