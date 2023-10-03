Five mariners rescued from sinking vessel off Molokaʻi

Five mariners rescued from sinking vessel off of Molokaʻi. (10.3.23) PC: USGS

Five mariners were rescued by the Coast Guard and Moloka’i Fire Department early Tuesday morning after the vessel they were on ran aground off of ʻĪlio Point, Molokaʻi.

The 50-foot vessel “Mega” ran aground at around 3:57 a.m. on Oct. 3. Crew members aboard the motor boat called the Coast Guard and informed watch standers that they were rapidly taking on water and were drifting northwest of Molokaʻi.

Efforts to dewater the vessel could not reduce the amount of flooding, and a Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu successfully rescued and transported the mariners back to Oʻahu with no reported injuries. An HC-130 aircrew and an MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter air crew were also dispatched.

“Our crews undergo rigorous training year round, preparing for situations like the one we encountered early this morning,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Heigis, a boat coxswain from Coast Guard Station Honolulu. “The success of this rescue operation vividly demonstrates the dedication and commitment exhibited by our crewmembers.”

Coast Guard officials say the vessel is currently afloat and a hazard to navigation maritime safety broadcast has been issued to notify mariners in the area.

There was no visible sheening at the time of response, and the Coast Guard will continue to monitor the vessel.