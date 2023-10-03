Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 03, 2023

October 3, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jan Busch










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
5-8
5-8 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 11:32 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 03:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:17 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds around 5 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.1 feet 10:23 PM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.2 feet 06:21 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:12 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current small north-northwest swell will gradually lower today, while a new longer period northwest swell begins to arrive. This new swell is expected to build tonight and peak at moderate levels on Wednesday bringing another round of elevated surf to north and west facing shores. This swell will then shift to a more northerly direction while holding at moderate levels Thursday through Friday, before subsiding over the weekend. 


East shore surf will trend downward today and tonight, then hold at very small levels Wednesday through Friday. A slight boost is possible over the weekend as the trades strengthen. A lingering small south-southeast swell will keep south shore surf up slightly through Wednesday, before lowering Thursday and Friday. A new long period south swell will arrive for the weekend, giving south shore surf a nice late season boost. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to chest high fading ENE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments