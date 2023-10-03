Maui Surf Forecast for October 03, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|5-8
|5-8
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:17 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:12 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 60s.
|Winds
|Southeast winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:12 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current small north-northwest swell will gradually lower today, while a new longer period northwest swell begins to arrive. This new swell is expected to build tonight and peak at moderate levels on Wednesday bringing another round of elevated surf to north and west facing shores. This swell will then shift to a more northerly direction while holding at moderate levels Thursday through Friday, before subsiding over the weekend.
East shore surf will trend downward today and tonight, then hold at very small levels Wednesday through Friday. A slight boost is possible over the weekend as the trades strengthen. A lingering small south-southeast swell will keep south shore surf up slightly through Wednesday, before lowering Thursday and Friday. A new long period south swell will arrive for the weekend, giving south shore surf a nice late season boost.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high fading ENE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com