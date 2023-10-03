Maui Surf Forecast for October 03, 2023

Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 5-8 5-8 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 11:32 AM HST. High 1.5 feet 03:14 PM HST. Sunrise 6:17 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds Southeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.1 feet 10:23 PM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 06:21 AM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:12 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current small north-northwest swell will gradually lower today, while a new longer period northwest swell begins to arrive. This new swell is expected to build tonight and peak at moderate levels on Wednesday bringing another round of elevated surf to north and west facing shores. This swell will then shift to a more northerly direction while holding at moderate levels Thursday through Friday, before subsiding over the weekend.

East shore surf will trend downward today and tonight, then hold at very small levels Wednesday through Friday. A slight boost is possible over the weekend as the trades strengthen. A lingering small south-southeast swell will keep south shore surf up slightly through Wednesday, before lowering Thursday and Friday. A new long period south swell will arrive for the weekend, giving south shore surf a nice late season boost.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high fading ENE short period wind swell for the morning with only minimal surf during the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting ENE 5-10mph in the afternoon.