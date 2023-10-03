Maui’s Jason Arcilla secures spot on Team Gwen by singing Fleetwood Mac on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

THE VOICE, Season 24. Pictured: Jason Arcilla (Photo by: Dave Bjerke/NBC)

Mauiʻs Jason Arcilla from Pukalani, Maui secured a spot on Team Gwen by singing “Dreams,” by Fleetwood Mac. The moment was captured on Season 24 of NBC’s The Voice, which aired on Tuesday evening, Oct. 3, 2023.

The 34-year-old from Maui had two judges vying for his favor during the blind auditions, but Gwen Stefani managed to keep Arcilla as part of her team by using a “block” to prevent country music great Reba McEntire from being his mentor on the show.

Arcilla’s parents migrated to the United States from the Philippines when Jason was just 9 months old, seeking a better life.

During the audition, Arcilla said the song “Dreams” was very special to him because it reminded him of a time when he was very young and his mom would blast music at home. “It’s just a really good song that touches my heart,” he said.

He was praised by judge John Legend for “roundness in tone,” and “welcoming” presence. Stefani called his voice “soft, tender and beautiful.”

According to NBC, Arcilla started producing his own music when he was 14, but had to put it on the backburner when he was 17 when he and his high school sweetheart became parents to their daughter, Oshynn.

“Being a teen parent was extremely difficult for him and he struggled to get his music off the ground,” according to a show bio.

Arcilla worked up to three jobs at one time to get by and thanked his mom for helping to raise his daughter.

Arcilla now gigs regularly, performing at resorts, private events, brunches, weddings and more with his band, Jason Arcilla & the Rhythm Sons.

Jason Arcilla is described as a singer-songwriter, and producer with a sound he calls Reggae & Blues. He has released several EPs and singles over the past eight years. His music includes “Music Daisy,” “Gypsy,” “Fearless,” and “Brimstone,” all available online.

Find out more at his website: https://www.jasonarcilla.com. Videos are posted here.