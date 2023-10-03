Wailea Golf Club offers mahalo deal to first responders

In appreciation of the many first responders who bravely fought the Maui wildfires and continue to assist with the island’s recovery, Wailea Golf Club is extending a special First Responders Mahalo offer for the entire month of October 2023.

First responders who have and/or continue to actively work on Maui’s wildfire disaster response and recovery may enjoy a round on any of Wailea’s three 18-hole courses – the Wailea Blue, Emerald and Gold – for just $50 plus tax per person. This offer applies to all available tee times, seven days a week, through Oct. 31, 2023.

Wailea Blue Course, hole #4, Wailea Golf Club. PC: Wailea Golf Club.

Eligible first responders include emergency medical technicians; employees of the police department, fire department, sheriff’s office, US Federal Emergency Management Agency, and American Red Cross; and active-duty military personnel stationed in Hawaii including members of the US Coast Guard and National Guard.

To receive this special rate, tee times must be booked in advance via telephone, and first responders must present their identification as well as a valid agency badge or pay stub when checking in for their round. Online reservations are not available for this offer. For more information and to book a tee time, call 808-875-7450. This special rate is valid for eligible first responders only; friends and family are welcome to play at applicable guest rates.

While Wailea Golf Club and its three courses were spared direct damage by the wildfires, some of its team members lost their homes or a loved one. The Wailea Golf & Tennis Clubs, together with the Chan Foundation, donated $125,000 toward Maui wildfire disaster relief, and is planning future fundraisers to provide continued support.

For more information about the Wailea Golf Club, visit www.waileagolf.com.