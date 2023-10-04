Information sessions for Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant Program 4.0 starting Oct. 4

Michelei Tancayo from Aina May LLC purchased a chipper to mulch trees and branches with an earlier Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant. (PC: Maui Economic Opportunity)

Informational sessions on the Maui County Agricultural Micro Grant Program 4.0, offering up to $25,000 in grants to small farmers and ranchers, will be held Oct. 4 at Maui Economic Opportunity and Oct. 11 at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

Maui Economic Opportunityʻs Business Development Center staff will be conducting the sessions that both run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The session at Maui Economic Opportunity, 99 Mahalani St., also will be available on Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85194431094?pwd=hkySkYtPxVzTzhlQXGIdNb5dtIObCB.1.

Laoa Farms, a citrus farm in Kula, received a $14,000 grant from the Maui County Agricultural Micro Grants Program, administered by Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center. The farm used the money to purchase mostly equipment, including a chipper/shredder, lawnmowers and weed whackers. (PC: Laoa Farms)

Grant application and award information will be presented to help farmers and ranchers understand the process and the documents required. The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 30.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications for the program will be available beginning Oct. 17 on the Maui Economic Opportunity website at https://www.meoinc.org/agricultural-micro-grant-program/ or in-person at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Wailuku office.

The $3 million Maui County-funded program is open to operating farms on less than 12 acres and livestock ranches up to 40 acres possessing a county business or state general excise license as of July 1, 2023. Preference will be given to women and Native Hawaiians.

For more information, contact the Maui Economic Opportunity Business Development Center by phone at 808-249-2990 or by email at [email protected].