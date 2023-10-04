Schatz: More than $17M heading to Maui for mental health support after fires

The Suicide Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration awarded $17.3 million in funding to the Hawai‘i State Department of Health for emergency behavioral health support in the aftermath of the Maui fires.

“The people of Maui have experienced so much loss, trauma, and grief, and addressing the mental health toll is just as important as dealing with the physical damage,” said US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i). “This new funding will provide necessary resources to help those who need it in a timely and culturally-informed way.”

The emergency funding will help provide mental health interventions for families, community organizations and schools; deliver culturally-informed substance use services; and help build Hawai‘i’s behavioral health workforce.

The funding is four times the amount SAMHSA provided to Hawai‘i in 2022 to support comprehensive community mental health services.

