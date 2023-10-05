22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention moved to Maui to ‘uplift local voices’

Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention. File 2022

In a significant decision aimed at amplifying the voices of the people of Maui, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement has chosen to relocate its highly anticipated 22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention from Oʻahu to Maui. This year’s convention is scheduled to take place from Nov. 14-17, 2023, at the Maui Arts and Culture Center in Kahului, Maui.

Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA, expressed his commitment to the Maui community, saying, “I believe there is no greater way to kāko‘o Maui than to elevate the voices of the Maui people through the largest platform that CNHA can offer. Our convention is the largest gathering of Native Hawaiians that brings community, cross-sector industry leaders, and government officials together to discuss timely issues facing our lāhui.”

Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement. PC: Wendy Osher (10.3.23)

CNHA leaders say that in the wake of the devastating wildfires that swept through Maui in August, the Maui community has endured unimaginable loss. As impacted residents continue to grieve and rebuild, CNHA says, “it is crucial that their voices are heard and that they play a central role in shaping decisions that will impact both their future and the future of Maui.”

The annual convention will delve into vital discussions covering a wide array of topics, including culture, economic development, education, housing, health, tourism and community development. This year, there will be a special focus on Maui – its people, its rich history, and the vision they hold for their future. An anticipated 2,000 people are expected to attend the convention.

In addition to its core agenda, the convention aims to provide an extensive economic boost to the Maui community by featuring:

(Marketplace): A showcase of Maui-made products and vendors that highlights the island’s unique culture and craftsmanship. Maui Restaurants/Food Trucks : Attendees will have the opportunity to savor the flavors of Maui through a selection of local restaurants and food trucks, ensuring a true taste of the island.

: Attendees will have the opportunity to savor the flavors of Maui through a selection of local restaurants and food trucks, ensuring a true taste of the island. Job Fair: A dedicated platform for Maui residents seeking employment opportunities, aligning with CNHA’s commitment to fostering economic development and empowerment within the local community.

CNHA reports that it looks forward to welcoming participants and attendees from across Hawaiʻi and beyond to this year’s convention, with the goal of creating a space where the voices of Maui are elevated, honored and integrated into the broader conversation about the future of Hawai‘i.

Registration is now open. For more information or to register visit: www.hawaiiancouncil.org/convention.

The registration fee for CNHA members is $100 and $175 for non-CNHA members/general public and will include:

Full access to all four days of convention activities;

$30 in food vouchers that can be redeemed at onsite food trucks;

Attendance to keiki hula hōʻike on Nov. 14;

Discounted rates to partnering hotels; and

Hosted lunch on final day of convention.

For Maui residents that were impacted by the wildfire, the registration fee will be waived. To attend the convention, they will need to visit CNHA’s Kāko‘o Maui Resource Center located at Maui Mall to register.

This past June, CNHA held its inaugural Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention in Las Vegas, which drew nearly 2,000 attendees. And in July 2022, they held their 21st Annual Native Hawaiian Convention at the Sheraton Waikīkī, which drew 1,700 attendees.