Maui man reported missing after failing to return home from kayaking

Jerry Morgan, 63, of Kula. PC: Maui Police Department

The Maui Police Department requests the public’s assistance with any information on the whereabouts of Jerry Morgan, 63, of Kula.

Morgan was reported missing on Wednesday night by his family, after failing to return home from kayaking earlier that day. Morgan’s last contact with family was at approximately 4 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2023.

Morgan’s white Toyota Tacoma was located at Kūʻau Bay unattended later that evening.

At first light on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, the Maui Fire Department and United States Coast Guard performed a search along the northern coast of the island, and at approximately 9:30 a.m. located Morgan’s kayak partially submerged approximately ¾ of a mile northeast of Hoʻokipa Beach Park.

Morgan is described as 6-feet, weighs about 215 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what type of clothing or footwear he was last seen wearing.

If you know Morgan’s whereabouts of, contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400; if it’s an emergency, dial 911 and refer to MPD report #23-030269.