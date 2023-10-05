Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 05, 2023

October 5, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Linda Fukunaga










Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
7-10
8-12
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
2-4
2-4 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 08:05 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.5 feet 11:22 PM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 10:12 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:18 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A moderate northwest, medium period swell will build and peak during the morning hours today before dropping rather quickly Friday and into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will maintain small surf through the weekend as a small long period southwest swell will build over south facing shores Friday into the weekend. East- facing shores will remain small until trades return this weekend, but as this northwesterly swell clocks more north, exposed shorelines on the east sides may see swell energy wrap today into Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
