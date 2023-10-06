Maui Pops Orchestra 2023-2024 concert series at the MACC

Tickets for the upcoming Maui Pops concert series at the MACC’s Castle Theater go on sale Oct. 6. (Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

Maui Pops Orchestra will host four concerts in the MACC’s Castle Theater for the 2023-2024 season. Tickets go on sale Oct. 6 at 10 a.m.

Event Details:

Dec. 10: Holiday Pops featuring vocalist Kalani Pe’a

Under the baton of Music Director James Durham, Maui Pops Orchestra invites you the public to ring in the holidays with a festive concert featuring 3-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a. The Hawaiian singer/songwriter has also won multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano awards including in 2023 for his “Purple Hawaiian Christmas.”

Music from this album will be featured with full orchestral backup, along with other holiday favorites. A special treat will be hula provided by members of award-winning Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua.

Jan. 21: Disney and Beyond – The Music of Alan Menken with conductor Michael Kosarin and vocalists Susan Egan and Adam Jacobs

The magical musical world of Alan Menken – eight-time Oscar-winning composer of scores from The Little Mermaid to Beauty and the Beast and Hercules – will brighten the day with familiar songs featuring the vocal talents of some of the stars who originally performed them: Susan Egan and Adam Jacobs. Under the direction of Menken’s long-time conductor/arranger Michael Kosarin, Maui Pops will bring it all to life.

Feb. 18: Broadway Pops featuring Morgan James and LaKisha Jones

Maui Pops Orchestra’s annual sell-out Broadway Pops concert features vocalists Morgan James and LaKisha Jones in an electrifying program of music from Broadway and Hollywood, along with powerful pop favorites worthy of the talents of these stellar divas. Be entertained by everything from Judy Garland to Tina Turner and many in between.

March 17: Spring Pops “Roaring 20’s” featuring vocalists Ginger Pauley and Matt Tolentino

Maui Pops Orchestra steps back in time to delight in the music of the 1920’s. This concert features vocalists Ginger Pauley and Matt Tolentino, both of whom specialize in music of this era. The public is invited to look back to a more carefree time when the Charleston was all the rage and radio had just begun broadcasting music across the country.

Tickets are $22, $35, $55, $65 plus applicable fees. Students 18 and under with ID are half-price with the exception of the $22 tickets. Ticket sales are online only.

Maui Pops Series Discount: Patrons who purchase tickets for all four of the Maui Pops 2022-2023 series receive a 10% discount. Tickets for all four concerts need to be purchased together to qualify for discount. Discount does not apply to $22 tickets.

The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window transactions until the day of the concert. The Box Office windows will open at 12 p.m. on concert days for will call pick up and window sales.

It is recommended that patrons utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries and to assist with special seating needs by email or phone 808-242-SHOW Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.