Maui Surf Forecast for October 06, 2023

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 6-8 5-7 4-6 3-5 West Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 10:12 AM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.7 feet 01:30 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.2 feet 11:17 AM HST. Sunrise 6:18 AM HST. Sunset 6:09 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores has transitioned to a more northerly direction and will fall off rather quickly through the day. A small long period southwest swell will build late today into the weekend maintaining small surf along south-facing shores. East facing shores will remain small until trades return this weekend, but as this northwesterly swell clocks more north, exposed shorelines on the east sides will see swell energy wrap through today.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW less than 5mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.