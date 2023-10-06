Maui Surf Forecast for October 06, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|West Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:10 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:18 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along north facing shores has transitioned to a more northerly direction and will fall off rather quickly through the day. A small long period southwest swell will build late today into the weekend maintaining small surf along south-facing shores. East facing shores will remain small until trades return this weekend, but as this northwesterly swell clocks more north, exposed shorelines on the east sides will see swell energy wrap through today.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW less than 5mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WNW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com